Woman dead, child injured after a deadly shooting in Orangeburg County

Woman was killed after shooting in Santee

SANTEE, S.C. — An Orangeburg County woman is dead and a child is wounded after a shooting in Orangeburg County over the weekend. Now, investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting in a Santee neighborhood.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at a home on Resort Street in Santee early Saturday morning.

The incident report provided by law enforcement shows deputies found a woman lying on the living room floor unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Another victim, a child, was in the back room wrapped in a blanket with a gunshot wound in the arm. The two victims were taken to a local hospital, where the woman later died. She's been identified as 43-year-old Shirley Isaac.

Law enforcement has not said how the child who was hurt is doing.

Other people were inside the home, including other children. Two vehicles outside the home were also shot up.