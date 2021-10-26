'I see big wheels in the kitchen' | Victims' roommate reacts after big rig crashes into house

HOUSTON, Texas — A couple likely never knew what hit them as they lay in bed around midnight Tuesday in the middle of what’s now a pile of broken up debris.
A big rig, caught on a surveillance camera outside, barreled right into their bedroom where Lincoln Street abruptly ends at McKinley just off West Mount Houston Road, HPD said.
"Next thing you know, he woke up and he was under the truck and the truck’s still running,” Chris Conyers said.
His brother, Jeff Conyers, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Sadly, his brother's 50 year-old girlfriend, Aylene "Nicole" Heaney, was killed.
"Something that hits you with that much force, that much inertia," Chris said. "It knocks the life right out of you.”
Jesus Torres and his wife were on the opposite side of the house and lucky enough to walk away after the collision woke them.
"When I opened the door, I see big wheels in the kitchen,” Torres said. "I feel very lucky."
Houston Police say the tractor trailer was stolen from a nearby trucking company, which helped track its location before officers caught up with it. The chase didn't last long.
"At that time, the suspect bailed out of the moving vehicle, sustained some minor injuries,” said HPD commander Michael Collins.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 39 year-old Eric Black was charged with felony murder and reckless aggravated assault.
He was already out on parole for evading arrest in a motor vehicle according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
"This was as brazen and as callous as any of these crashes that we deal with,” said Asst. DA Sean Teare.
Chris Conyers told us his brother lost not only his longtime girlfriend, but also his vehicle and most of his belongings. Chris launched this GoFundMe page to help Jeff recover.