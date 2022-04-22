Newberry County woman killed in Thursday dog attack identified

The dog was also killed after it showed 'very aggressive behavior' toward deputies and first responders.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has identified a 45-year-old woman who was killed in a dog attack on Thursday afternoon.

According to Coroner Laura Kneece, the attack happened on Apple Orchard Lane in Newberry around 12:53 p.m. Kneece said the victim was Erin Beach of Newberry and that the dog in question belonged to the victim.

As the investigation continues into the incident, along with assistance from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, it's still unclear what provoked the dog attack, the coroner said.

The dog was ultimately killed upon showing "very aggressive behavior" toward sheriff's deputies and other first responders.