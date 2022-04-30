Coroner identifies woman killed at Columbia apartment complex

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers or Columbia Police.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a 24-year-old woman who died as a result of an overnight shooting in Columbia.

The Richland County Coroner's Office said that Tiana Jones was the person shot and killed at Latimer Manor Apartments late Friday night.

While many details are still limited, Columbia Police confirmed that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 100 Lorick Circle around 11 p.m.

They arrived to find the victim, later identified as Jones, who had been shot to death. Police have yet to suggest what may have preceded the shooting or whether they have any suspects identified.