21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting

MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night.

Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.

One or more of those bullets struck the victim who was inside the home, identified by the Clarendon County Coroner's Office as 21-year-old Lelanni Maria Durham of Manning. She was taken to McLeod Health Clarendon for treatment but ultimately died.