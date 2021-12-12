Woman shot, killed at Richland County bar on Sunday morning

Investigators were called to the scene on Fairfield Road early Sunday morning.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead.

According to a statement released by the sheriff's department later in the day, deputies were called to 7708 Fairfield Road, the address of Felicity's Bar and Grill, in the early morning hours to reports that there had been a shooting.

When they arrived, the deputies found a woman in front of the bar suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel but ultimately died of her injuries.

The sheriff's department said the incident is still under investigation but said more information will be released when it becomes available.