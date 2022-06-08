Columbia Police investigating death of 21-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman near Spalding Avenue in north Columbia.
Investigators say the incident occurred on June 7, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim arriving at Prisma Health Richland.
A preliminary investigation indicates the woman went to a home on Spalding Avenue, between Fairfield Road and North Main Street, and argued with a male acquaintance before the shooting occurred. CPD processed the scene and detained the male, bringing him to CPD Headquarters for questioning before releasing him.
CPD say they along with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office continue to investigate the case and ask anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at www.CrimeSC.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously and there may be a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.