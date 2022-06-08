Columbia Police investigating death of 21-year-old woman

Woman was shot, killed near Spalding Avenue Tuesday, June 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman near Spalding Avenue in north Columbia.

Investigators say the incident occurred on June 7, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim arriving at Prisma Health Richland.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman went to a home on Spalding Avenue, between Fairfield Road and North Main Street, and argued with a male acquaintance before the shooting occurred. CPD processed the scene and detained the male, bringing him to CPD Headquarters for questioning before releasing him.