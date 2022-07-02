Woman missing in Florence County believed to be held against her will, police say

Anyone with information on the location of 19-year-old Comonte Evans is urged to call police.

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Police are on the lookout for a missing woman and someone they believe may be holding her against her will, one South Carolina department announced on Saturday.

Lake City Police shared a statement late Saturday morning suggesting that they were looking for 19-year-old Comonte Evans. The department said that Evans has been missing from the nearby City of Florence for several hours and was last known to be in the Lake City area.

"She is presumed to be held against her will by a male subject who goes by the name 'Brian,'" police said.

The department had no additional information on the suspect in the case or what led them to believe Evans is being held. She is described as a Black female with blonde hair and a light complexion.