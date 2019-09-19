COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies say a Richland County woman ran over her fiance with a car because she thought he was speaking to another woman.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Brittany Felder and charged her with attempted murder.

Richland County deputies say around 10 p.m. Wednesday, they got a call of an incident in the Food Lion parking lot at 4760 Hardscrabble Road. When they arrived, they found Felder. According to investigators, she told them she hit the victim with her car because she was upset and thought he was speaking with other women.

Officers say surveillance cameras captured her dragging the man on her hood until he fell off. Deputies say he then circled the parking lot and ran over him again while he was on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was suffering from several injuries. Deputies said his condition was unknown at this time.