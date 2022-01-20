Woman followed from bank then robbed at stoplight in broad daylight, Houston police say

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are still in need of the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a robbery by force. On Saturday, September 18, 2021 at around 2:15 pm, the complainant was stopped at a red light at an intersection at the 1800 block of Broadway, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that an unknown male suddenly appeared by her passenger door, punched the window while wearing gloves, causing the window to break, and then reached into her vehicle and grabbed her purse. The suspect then got into the passenger seat of a newer model Ford Explorer as the driver made a U-turn and drove off. The complainant stated that prior to the incident, she was at a bank withdrawing money at the 1100 block of Southmore and noticed the same vehicle in the parking lot and believes that the suspects followed her. Houston Police Robbery Detectives established the license plate of the Ford Explorer as NVM0236, however, after a lengthy investigation, the whereabouts of the vehicle, or the identity of the suspects, have not been established. Houston PD #1261396-21 Suspect description: Black male, around 20 years old, 5’7 to 5’8, 150 to 170 pounds, black clothing. Suspect vehicles: Newer model white Ford Explorer license plate NVM0236. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.