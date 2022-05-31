Woman sentenced to 120 days in jail, 10 years probation after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter

“He's not just a phone call away because of you Destiny," the victim's sister said in court.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman will spend the next 120 days in jail for her part in a 2020 drunk driving accident that claimed the life of a Vidor man the day before Christmas.

Destiny Desira Berry was charged with intoxication manslaughter after the death of Scotty W. Dorn, 40, of Vidor. Dorn died early Thursday, December 24, 2020 morning after being hit by a 2013 Hyundai that was traveling north in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10.

Berry appeared before Judge Raquel West Tuesday morning for sentencing. Prior to Tuesday’s sentencing, Berry pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge West sentenced Berry to 10 years probation and 120 days in jail. Berry will also have to put an interlock on any vehicle she drives after she is released on probation.

Dorn’s sister spoke in court on Tuesday, stating she had already lost both her parents and now has to deal with the pain of losing her brother as well.

“I was 18-months-old when my mother was killed by a drunk driver,” Dorn’s sister said. “My father, and now my brother. My heart is forever broke.”

Dorn’s sister expressed her grief at no longer being able to speak to her brother.

“Scotty wasn't just my brother, he was my friend,” Dorn’s sister said. “He's not just a phone call away because of you Destiny.”

Despite Berry's part in her brother's death, Dorn’s sister said she would not wish the pain she feels on Berry.

“I pray you never have to go through someone you love being taken from you the way Scotty was taken from our family,” Dorn's sister said.

