Columbia woman left with serious injuries after being set on fire, deputies say

Investigators identified the suspect by going to multiple stores to see if there were recent purchases that matched the gas pitcher and matches used in the incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a suspect who they say poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire with matches after chasing her down.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Wednesday that 41-year-old Keitrick Stevenson was taken into custody Tuesday. He's charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened on March 21 in Columbia in the 1000 block of Prescott Road. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Lott said in the video, Stevenson can be seen pouring gas on the victim using a pitcher.

In an effort to track the suspect down, investigators went to various store locations to see if someone had bought a pitcher that matched the one used to throw the gasoline on the victim.

They were able to find who bought the pitcher as well as the matches. Investigators also realized that the clothing the suspect wore matched the person buying the items in the store.

Stevenson was arrested in Blythewood on Tuesday morning, police say.

"It's just cold-blooded how someone can take gasoline and throw on somebody, and then chase them down and throw matches on them until they set them on fire," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a presser.

The sheriff shared that it was the most horrific crime that he had witnessed in his entire career.

Stevenson has had a history of violence in the past and deputies believe that his intent was to kill the victim. He has been charged with attempted murder.