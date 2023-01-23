Woman shoots, kills intruder at apartment in Forest Acres, police say

A shooting at the same apartment complex in February of last year was the first killing in Forest Acres in seven years.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man is dead after allegedly entering a woman's apartment Sunday night in Forest Acres, according to Forest Acres Police.

Police say a resident on The Landings at Forest Acres apartments shot the man after he reportedly entered her apartment where she lived with her child.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night at 3431 Covenant Road. Police say they were dispatched to The Landings at Forest Acres, where they found 28-year-old Davon Tyree Brockenbrough on the floor, just inside the woman’s door.

Officers attempted to render aid and Richland County EMS arrived but found no signs of life.

The female resident told police the man entered her apartment and she shot him. The gun was also recovered at the scene.

Police say the woman and her child were unharmed.

An autopsy performed Monday morning concluded Brockenbrough died of a single gunshot wound, according to police. A toxicology report is pending.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to police. Once concluded, the investigation will be presented to the solicitor’s office to determine if any charges will be brought in the case.

“We recognize this deadly shooting is one family’s worst nightmare and another family’s tragedy," Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said. "We also want our community to know there is no threat to the public at this time.”

“Right now, it remains unknown why the suspect entered the apartment, and the investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, we recognize the resident’s right to defend her home and family as per the “Castle Doctrine” under South Carolina law," Robinson said. "Our officers will continue to investigate this case to the fullest to make sure all the facts are uncovered. As always, we will operate transparently with our community and will update the public on the outcome of this investigation once it is completed.”