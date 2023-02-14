Woman shoots, kills person in Irmo Kroger parking lot, police say

Police say it appears that the suspect and the victim did not know each other but had a verbal "altercation" in the parking lot.

IRMO, S.C. — One person is dead after an "altercation" in a grocery store parking lot in Irmo.

Irmo Police say they were called to the Kroger at 7467 St. Andrews Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Upon their arrival, officers say they found a victim in the parking lot. A short time later the victim was pronounced dead.

Officers say the immediately began interviewing witnesses and combing through surveillance footage.

Based on information gathered at the scene, police say it appears that the suspect and the victim did not know each other. They were involved in a verbal altercation just prior to the shooting, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Ford.

While Investigators were still on scene, the suspect called dispatch and said that she was at the police department to turn herself in.

Christina Harrison, 23 of Columbia, was taken into custody at the Irmo Police Department and charged with murder and other weapons related offenses.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared and someone let anger get the best of them," Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said. "One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event. Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

Harrison will be booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact the Investigations Division at 803-781-8088 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: