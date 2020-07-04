LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is asking for help in identifying a shoplifter and her accomplice from a theft that occurred March 9, 2020, at Walmart,

Surveillance video released by the police shows a woman entering the store pulling a cart and leaving moments later with a television worth over $475.

The woman is met outside by a driver in a red GMC pick-up and the woman and driver place the TV in the bed of the truck and drive away.

If you have any information about the case or can identify the woman, truck or driver, you are asked to contact Detective Payton at (803) 358-7271.