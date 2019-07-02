FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The woman who was shot by police after they say she robbed a Forest Acres bank is now in jail.

Daisy Esther Feliberty, 35, of Kissimmee, FL was booked at the Richland County Detention Center Wednesday night. She'd been at the hospital for the last day receiving treatment for her injury, which is not life-threatening.

Officers say she and 29-year-old Samuel Levone Neathery walked into the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive Tuesday morning and robbed it at gunpoint.

As the two exited the building, officers say they were confronted by police. Neathery ran back inside, investigators say, but Feliberty jumped in their car and attempted to drive away. Officers fired at the vehicle, and one of the bullets struck her.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy said she had a bag of money and a loaded pistol in her vehicle. The car had been stolen from Georgia, according to police.

Neathery ran out of the back of the bank, police say, and managed to get away. Investigators conducted a manhunt in the area for most of the rest of the afternoon and evening that included helicopters and K-9s , but couldn't track where he went.

It was later revealed that a Columbia police officer encountered him sometime after the robbery, but didn't stop him, because Neathery didn't match the description given by 9-1-1 dispatchers. Neathery's picture was recorded on the officer's body camera, and that photo has now been made public.

Sealy said Wednesday they now believe the man is in the Charleston area, and he's considered armed and dangerous.

Feliberty is being charged with Armed Robbery, Kidnapping (6 counts), and Possession of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a stolen handgun.

She'll have a bond hearing Thursday.