Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple officers were called a scene in front of the Greenlawn Memorial Park cemetery around 3:30 p.m., where they found the victim. But officers say that's not where the initial crime took place.

Instead, police say she was in a car with family members on Bluff Road near Interstate 77 when she was struck by gunfire. The victim then made it to Greenlawn Memorial Park, where emergency personnel found her.

Her injuries are non life-threatening, according to police.

Officers say they think the suspect is a man, and they're working on getting a description of him and his vehicle.

Police also sent officers to Bluff and I-77 to collect evidence, and are talking with her family to get a better understanding of what happened.