Woman shot, killed at club near downtown Camden

A 46-year-old man has been booked on multiple charges.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 46-year-old man who they say killed 33-year-old woman at a nightclub in Camden.

According to KCSO, deputies were dispatched to Gadgets, located at 110 E Dekalb St., around 1:40 a.m. after a call of shots fired outside the business.

Of the four victims of the incident, one victim ran from the scene on foot and called 911; two victims fled in a vehicle, called 911, and waited for law enforcement to arrive at Black River Shell -- about 2 miles away, on US-521 -- one of these victims was grazed by a bullet, the other had minor injuries from glass shards as the suspect shot out the windows of their vehicle; the fourth victim, Sinteria A Harris, was found dead in the driver's seat of her vehicle with several gunshot wounds to her body.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted within minutes after fleeing the scene and Adam Martin Adame, 46, was arrested. Deputies say Adame had been a customer in Gadgets nightclub but officers do not believe he knew any of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing, no motive has been given for the incident.