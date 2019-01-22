Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a woman being shot in the Moncrief area on Monday evening.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:33 p.m. to the Shell gas station at 7752 Lem Turner Road. There they found a victim outside the store with a gunshot wound to her shoulder area.

JSO's investigation revealed that she agreed to perform a sexual act with the suspect in exchange for $5 and some potato chips

After the act was performed, the suspect demanded his $5 be returned, police say. He then shot the victim in the shoulder

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect ran from the scene on foot. JSO detectives are actively working the case. There is no word on the victim's age at this time.