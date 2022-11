A female is in custody accused of the stabbing.

LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman.

Deputies say the victim was transported to the hospital with very serious wounds.

The suspect is in custody, according to officials.