WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a woman stabbed an officer in the head as she was trying to arrest her for stealing a license plate.

Police say Corporal J.L. Long was dispatched to a home on Woodcote Drive on Friday afternoon about a woman who was slashing tires on an AT&T service van.

Police say the woman, Hope Vinson, had also stolen the van's license plate.

When Officer Long arrived, she tried to arrest Vinson, and that's when Vinson ran inside the house.

Police say Officer Long chased Vinson inside the house where Vinson grabbed a knife and allegedly stabbed her in the head.

Other officers arrived on scene and took Vinson into custody.

Officer Long was treated and released from the hospital.

Vinson was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer.

