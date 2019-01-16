LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a woman who they say stabbed a family member after a fight over money.

Stacy Lynn Chasteen, 46, is charged with attempted murder and using a weapon during a violent crime

“Based on the interviews investigators conducted on the scene, this all began as a family argument over finances,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives determined Chasteen stabbed one of her adult family members after the argument turned physical inside her home."

The relative was stabbed in the upper body, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. That person is expected to make a full recovery.

A deputy who was responding to the crime saw Chasteen on his way to the scene and detained her. She was arrested a short time later after agreeing to speak with investigators.

Chasteen is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.