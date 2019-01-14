COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in identifying a woman they say attempted to use a stolen bank card.

The incident appears to be related to a vehicle break-in that happened sometime Friday, Jan. 11.

The woman allegedly tried to use the stolen card at a CVS on Sam's Crossing Road and at a Walgreen's on Clemson Road in Northeast Richland county Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC to share your tips. Tips can be anonymous and may lead to a monetary reward if the tip leads to an arrest.