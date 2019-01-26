CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A home invasion victim said she watched a pair of burglars break into her house in real time on her phone.

The video she shared with NBC Charlotte showed two people busting a glass door and going into her east Charlotte home.

The woman thought she had taken all the proper precautions, but the burglars stole something that can't be replaced.

"I got an alert on my phone saying that our camera had spotted someone," the woman said. "I opened the app and saw an actual human standing in our kitchen. Panic sets in."

As her glass door shattered, so did her sense of security.

"It was terrifying. I didn't even have to pull up full screen to have my heart just stop and sink," the woman said.

In broad daylight, the brazen burglars broke into her home. She was at work, watching it all unfold on screen.

"Then they take some more stuff and then run out," she said, describing the video.

Moments later, a pair of police officers respond with guns drawn, but the robbers had already run away.

The bad guys got off with a few valuables but also something money can't buy. The woman's grandmother's ashes were inside a safe that was stolen.

"Knowing you can feel so comfortable and have that taken away at a moments notice is very unsettling," the victim said.

If you have any information that would help in this investigation, call 704-334-1600.