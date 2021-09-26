Woman found dead in Cayce home identified

While the death has been described as a homicide, the cause is not yet clear.

CAYCE, S.C. — Investigators were on the scene for hours on Sunday after they say a woman's body was found in a Cayce home.

According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the body was found in a home along Northland Drive.

Very few details regarding the death have been made available, but police wanted the community to know that there was no cause for them to be concerned for their safety.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has since identified the woman as 30-year-old Heather Renee Jordan of West Columbia. And while her death was described as a homicide, the cause isn't yet clear.

The coroner's office said that an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina.