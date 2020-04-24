LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspected shoplifters.

Police say the women in these photos worked together to steal multiple items while at Target on April 21, 2020.

Lexington Police Department

If you have information about who these women are, you are asked to contact Detective Payton at (803) 358-7271 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

