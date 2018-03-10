YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.
William Erschen, 16, was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Hall Spencer Road in Catawba, South Carolina. He was possibly wearing black running shoes and carrying a black backpack before he disappeared.
Erschen is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs around 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or you can call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.
