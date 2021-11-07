2 men arrested in Clover homicide, deputies say

Deputies in York County arrests were made after a man was found dead at a home in Clover on Thursday, July 8.

CLOVER, S.C. — Two Clover men have been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a man in Clover on Thursday, July 7, the York County Sherriff's Office said.

Derek Jason Brown, 30, and Michael Davis, 47, were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants, said the Sherriff's Office.

On July 10, York County deputies called to a property on Twin Streams Lane in Clover, just off Riverfork Road, in the early morning hours of July 8. The victim, identified as Steven Kyle Faris, 35, was found dead during the investigation. The Sherriff's Office said it is believed the shooting occurred after an argument between those involved.

The York County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. An autopsy and toxicology report are pending, according to the coroner's office.

