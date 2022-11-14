Abducted SC kids found safe, suspect facing charges

A York County woman is facing kidnapping charges after police said she took three children from an apartment in Fort Mill Sunday morning.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three young children who were abducted by a family member from an apartment in Fort Mill were found safe Monday morning, York County deputies announced.

Jami'la Earvin is accused of taking three children from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, the York County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning. Investigators say Earvin did not have permission to take the children anywhere.

Detectives said Earvin abducted a 7-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 9-month-old baby. The children were found safe Monday morning. Earvin was taken into custody and will face kidnapping charges, the sheriff's office announced. The children are going to be checked by paramedics as a precaution.

KIDNAPPING: Nov. 13, at 10:00 am, 3 juveniles were taken by family member Jami’la Earvin. Jami’la left in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima, SC Temp. Tag IV1023V. Jami’la didn't have permission to take the children anywhere. Earvin's direction of travel is unknown. #YCSONews #Kidnapping pic.twitter.com/ooQO0zyDlJ — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 14, 2022

Earvin was last seen driving a 2012 tan Nissan Altima with temporary tag IV1023V. Earvin is described as approximately 5-foot-3, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her leg.

