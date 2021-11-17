Memphis rapper Young Dolph shot & killed Wednesday afternoon

Memphis Police said "preliminary information indicates" rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday outside Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Airways, outside of Makeda’s Cookies, just before 12:30 p.m.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, and they have not released information on suspects.

Airways Blvd. is closed at Ketchum Rd. and ramps are closed from I-240 to Airways and traffic is backed up on the interstate. Use an alternate route or avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

In a statement on twitter, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said: "This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.

The men and woman of the Memphis Police Department are committed to working with our community to curb these types of incidents. We are also dedicated to bringing those responsible to for today's shooting to justice. We encourage anyone with any information on this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH."

Adolph Thornton Jr., aka Young Dolph, was a Memphis native who started with mixtapes before emerging nationwide around 2014, according to his website bio. He has worked with 2 Chainz, Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross, among others. His debut studio album, King of Memphis, was released in 2016, and debuted at number 8 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album Charts.

Less than a week ago, Makeda's Cookies posted a video to Instagram showing Young Dolph talking about his love of their cookies.

Young Dolph was shot in Los Angeles in September of 2017 but survived the incident. Though one suspect was arrested, no one was charged. Young Dolph was also shot at while driving into a concert in February of 2017 but was not injured in that shooting.

