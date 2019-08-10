YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 13-year-old is dead after a hit and run crash in Yuba City.

The crash happened Oct. 7 around 8:10 a.m. on Franklin Road and Lindsey Lane, and left the young teen in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital, but, the next day, Yuba City police confirmed that he passed away from his injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle involved left the area before police arrived, however they were eventually able to locate the suspect and vehicle from the crash. The suspect was identified as Constance Addison, 36 of Yuba City.

Police said she had three of her children in the vehicle when the crash happened.

Constance Addison was charged with felony hit and run, felony DUI, and gross vehicular manslaughter, and child endangerment.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office

Addison was arrested in front of her Yuba City home on Gurdas Court and was booked into Sutter County Jail on charges of felony hit and run, felony DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment. She was bailed out of jail on Oct. 8.

Family members identified the teen as Alec Flores.

Alec Flores' life was tragically lost after he was injured in an alleged hit and run collision. He was a loved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend

Flores Family

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our Alec, and the tragic way his life was taken," his family said in statement. "He was a truly a special young man; his energy filled any room he entered. He was goofy, loving, and passionate about life, his family, and his hobbies. Among his favorites were football and wrestling. Alec is a loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend, and teammate. His is a life lost too soon. He will be dearly missed, but we will keep him close in our hearts forever."

