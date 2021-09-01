Former cops, investigators believe they've identified the Zodiac Killer

The Case Breakers team claims forensic evidence stored for 55 years may have solved the mystery.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Zodiac Killer is a famous name. Yet somehow, we still don't his identity.

The Case Breakers, a team made up of journalists, former law enforcement officers and military personnel, believes they have cracked the code on who the serial killer really was.

In a press release published Wednesday, the Case Breakers team announced forensic evidence stored for 55 years had identified a now-deceased California man as the person their investigators believe was the Zodiac Killer.

So what's the evidence they have to back up their reasoning? One is forehead scars.

The team started to investigate the facial composites of the killer compared to old pictures of the Sierra foothills man, who died in 2018.

According to the release, after the man was in a car crash at the age of 25, he was left with "wounds" on his forehead that turned into scars. They say these marks match the ones found in the drawings of the so-called Zodiac Killer.

In the release, photos of the man show the lines perfectly on his forehead like the sketches of the serial killer, the team said. You can read their full findings here.

But is he really the Zodiac Killer?

“I absolutely feel we solved this case,” a member of the team told the San Francisco Chronicle.

But, law enforcement investigators told the newspaper the new tip didn't hold up, and the findings were inconclusive.

Police in San Francisco told Fox News the case remains open. The cable news network says it was unsuccessful in trying to reach relatives of the man identified by the Case Breakers team.

Theories have been swirling for years. In fact, History.com says there have been eight men who people suspected were responsible.

Six of them were ruled out.

After keeping everyone on the edge of their seats from the late 1960s to the early 1970s with murders and coded messages, the killer went radio silent, History.com explains.

The Zodiac Killer has been officially connected to five murders but claims to have killed more than 30 people.

As years went by, people worked hard on trying to solve four Zodiac Killer ciphers and uncover the identity of the infamous man.

An international team was able to crack one of the ciphers to reveal its chilling message in 2020. But the identity of the killer has still not been officially confirmed.