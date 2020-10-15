The commission will provide recommendations to Cuomo regarding the artist, design, location and installation of the memorial statue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a commission who will oversee the creation of a statue honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It was announced last month by the Governor that he would be honoring Ginsberg's legacy by creating a statue in her honor in her hometown, Brooklyn.

Cuomo revealed Thursday that the 23 member committee includes members of Justice Ginsburg's family, close friends, colleagues, and other leaders.

"Justice Ginsburg will forever stand as a singular figure in history, unmatched in her pursuit of justice and equality under the law for all Americans. Only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a tireless champion for women's rights and throughout her lifetime brilliantly navigated a complex landscape of gender-based discrimination to ultimately ascend to the highest court in the land. She leveraged that position to fiercely advocate for equal rights and ensure those who followed in her footsteps would face fewer obstacles along the way," Governor Cuomo said in a press release.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied a set of ideals often missing in today's civic dialogue - she showed us reason, empathy and hope. Her legacy as a jurist, professor, lawyer and scholar will endure for generations and we are honored to erect a permanent statue in memory of Justice Ginsburg. Lord knows she deserves it."

According to the Governor's website, the 18 members are named and described below:

Jane Ginsburg, Daughter to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Clara Spera, Granddaughter to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Mimi Ginsburg, Granddaughter to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Constance Beaty, Artist and Portraitist for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Irin Carmon, Senior Correspondent at New York Magazine and Co-Author of "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Jodie Cohen, Principal of James Madison High School

Alphonso David, President of the Human Rights Campaign

Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO, National Women's Law Center

Subash Iyer, Special Counsel for Ethics, Risk and Compliance at MTA and Former Clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Judge Robert A. Katzmann, United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Shana Knizhnik, Staff Attorney at The Legal Aid Society and Co-Author of "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Susana Torruella Leval, Director Emerita of El Museo del Barrio

Gillian Metzger, Harlan Fiske Stone Professor of Constitutional Law at Columbia University and Former Clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Trevor Morrison, Dean of NYU School of Law and Former Clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sonia Ossorio, President of NOW New York

Anne Pasternak, Director of the Brooklyn Museum

William Savitt, Partner, Litigation Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Former Clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Nina Totenberg, Legal Affairs Correspondent at NPR

The Governor also appointed 5 Honorary Members to the committee:

Honorable Hillary Clinton, Former United States Secretary of State

Janet DiFiore, Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals and the State of New York

Letitia James, Attorney General of New York State

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Gloria Steinem, Feminist Activist and Co-Founder of Ms. Magazine