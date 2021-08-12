Cuomo exit isn't stopping push for answers on nursing homes

Families of the more than 15,000 New Yorkers who have died of COVID-19 in state nursing homes say they want accountability.

Sexual harassment allegations cost New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his job. Now, many want to see him answer for a scandal that cut to the heart of his reputation as a pandemic hero and may have had life-and-death consequences — his administration's handling of outbreaks in nursing homes.

