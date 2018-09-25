Dabo says it was all about data.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney spent part of Monday night's radio call in show talking about the decision to name freshman Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback for Saturday's game with Syracuse.

Lawrence was named the ACC Rookie of the Week after he went 13 of 18 passing for 176 yards and four touchdowns.

"It's just pure productivity and data," Swinney said.

"We've got four games of data and productivity and this kid has earned the opportunity to start this week. It's exactly where we were in camp. Coming out of camp, it was all data driven. Everything was, we graded how they walked down the hall. I mean we graded everything. It was close, but Kelly came out on top and he earned the opportunity to start. But Trevor earned the opportunity to go 'let's go play'. That's really where we are now. I don't really see much difference other than Trevor who has just exceeded. You know, Kelly's done well, but Trevor's just exceeded that . And when you look at just the sheer data. Now it's just the opposite."

Swinney reiterated that while the freshman may get the nod for this week, that doesn't mean the senior has made his last start for the Tigers.

"Trevor doesn't have an eight-game contract to be the starter," Swinney said.

"He has to play well and it's not like we've got a guy in Kelly Bryant who we don't trust, who we don't believe in, who we don't believe we can go win it all with, because we do. It's just where we are this week and certainly, we know that he can continue to help our team and we'll find ways to make sure that happens. I'm excited for Trevor and this opportunity for him. We'll see what happens as we keep moving forward. Proud of both of those games and the team in general."

