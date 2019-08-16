A search is underway for a man after his 3-year-old daughter was found sleeping alone inside a boat Friday morning, officials say.

Brazos River Authorities say the father and his daughter did not return Thursday night after going out on a boat at Lake Granbury.

Friday morning, a resident noticed a boat that appeared adrift. When they went out to secure it, they found the little girl sleeping inside the boat, officials say.

The 3-year-old told the person that "Daddy went swimming," authorities say.

After no signs of the man, crews were sent out to search for him, officials say.

Game wardens and other crews will continue their search throughout Friday at the north end of the lake near the 51 bridge, officials say.

