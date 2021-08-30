Dallas police officer placed on leave after officials say he 'manually killed' injured cat

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been put on administrative leave after police officials said he “manually killed” an injured cat, according to a memo sent to the Dallas City Council on Monday.
Dallas police did not release the name of the officer.
The incident happened on Aug. 21 when the officer responded to a “family disturbance” call in southeast Dallas, the memo to council says.
“During the preliminary investigation of the family disturbance, a Dallas police officer observed a cat in distress and manually killed the animal,” it says.
The public integrity unit was notified on Aug. 28, and a criminal investigation has been launched, according to the memo. Dallas police said they would not comment on the "appropriate protocol for this particular incident," citing the criminal investigation underway.
WFAA has learned that the officer is a rookie who was still on probation. The incident was captured on the police officer’s body-worn camera, sources told WFAA.