St. Louis County police are asking for help finding a woman who was spotted dancing her way through QuikTrip to steal scratcher tickets.

The incident occurred at the QuikTrip on Gravois Road Monday morning.

Police edited the surveillance video of the stellar dance moves to Cardi B's Bodak Yellow and posted it on their YouTube page.

A male, who is believed to be her accomplice, distracted the only store clerk on duty in the back of the store while the woman proceeded to the front of the store.

The pair was last seen leaving the store in a maroon 2008 Chrysler Pacifica.

Call the Affton-Southwest Precinct at 314-638-5550 if you have any information or can identify the woman.

