COLUMBIA, S.C. — The workweek will start off dry and cool, but summer-like temperatures are in the forecast.

Monday morning was cooler than normal again. Lows bottomed out in the lower to middle 50s.

We will enjoy lots of sunshine to start to workweek, but temperatures will still be about 10 degrees below normal. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

It will be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Clear skies and cool conditions are expected overnight. Lows will drop into the middle 40s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon highs will rebound into the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend starting Wednesday. Highs will be near 80 by mid-week.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and even warmer. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s.

Moisture and the heat will start to build back into the area over the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

There will be a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours both Saturday and Sunday.