Rain chances increase by mid-week

Temperatures will be at or a little below normal for the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There will be a chance for some showers and storms this afternoon and this evening, but the chance for rain will increase by the middle of the week.

Sunday was dry for most of us. Temperatures were pretty pleasant too. Highs yesterday topped out in the middle 80s.

Today will be a little warmer. There will also be a better chance for rain today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This is near-normal for us this time of the year.

A weak front will push through the area later today and tonight. This will bring us the chance for some showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and this evening.

Some heavy downpours will be possible, but probably not like what we had last week. Strong wind gusts will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.

The showers and storms may continue into the late tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 70s Tuesday morning.

Some patchy fog will be possible Tuesday morning. The fog will mix out during the mid-morning hours. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Tuesday.

The moisture will increase Wednesday along with the chance for showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible along with the small chance of severe weather. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

The rain chances will stick around Thursday through Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected both days. Locally heavy rain will be possible too. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The rain chances may decrease over the weekend. High temperatures will still be a little below normal, in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are no named storms in the Atlantic as of Monday afternoon, but that may change soon.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the tropics for potential tropical development.

A fast-moving tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This may become a tropical depression later this week.