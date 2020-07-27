Another hot day, small chance of rain

We are also keeping an eye on the tropics for the next tropical system.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last Monday of July 2020 will be hot with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm.

It was a warm start to the workweek. Low temperatures were in the middle 70s Monday morning.

The heat and humidity will continue to build during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be in the 100° to 103° range during the hottest part of the day.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible today, but not much rain is expected this afternoon.

Any shower or thunderstorm activity that does form will dissipate quickly after sunset this evening.

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will fall into the middle 70s.

The moisture will increase Tuesday, there will be a slightly better chance for afternoon storms. High temperatures will top out in the middle to possibly upper 90s. Heat index values may climb to 106° during the afternoon.

Our in-house forecast model has a higher chance for rain late Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Showers and storms may lingering into late Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday as a front will be stall near the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with the increase in cloud cover and rain.

Afternoon showers and storms will be possible Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 90s.

The next few weeks will be more active in the Tropics The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is more active than any on record, and it could get much busier as we enter August and September. COLUMBIA, S.C. - The 2020 Hurricane Season has barely begun and already we've broken five records for the earliest "C" E F G and H storms. On average, only one named storm develops by late July, and we've had 8 named storms as of July 27.