COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be very hot again, but some relief is in sight for the weekend. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler Saturday.

Thursday the high was 100° in Columbia. This was only the second time in recorded history Columbia reached the triple digits in the month of October.

More record temperatures may be set later today. The record high temperature today is 97° set in 1954, but that may be broken this afternoon. We are expecting highs near 98 degrees.

A front will move through the area later tonight and early Saturday morning. Cooler air will spill in behind the front ending the heat wave.

Saturday will start off cloudy with a few light showers possible early in the day.

The clouds will linger into the afternoon as a cool-air wedge develops over the the area. Afternoon temperatures may only top out in the lower to middle 70s with the overcast conditions.

Sunday will start out with temperatures in the middle to lower 60s. Sunday afternoon be mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead to Monday, another front will approach the area. There will be a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s for the start of the workweek.

Some rain is expected early Tuesday. High temperatures will be near-normal.