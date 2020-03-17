COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers and even some thunderstorms moved across the Midlands earlier today. A few showers will be possible Wednesday.

Clouds and some fog will be possible tonight and early Wednesday morning. Dense fog is possible. If you are going to be driving through early Wednesday morning, visibility may be limited.

Temperatures will start off in the middle to upper 50s Wednesday. The fog will mix out by the mid-morning hours, but the clouds may hang around.

Showers will be possible Wednesday and rain may lingering into Wednesday evening. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70s.

The vernal equinox is Thursday and temperatures will be summer-like instead of spring-like. Highs will be in the middle 80s both Thursday and Friday. Both days should be dry.

The chance for rain returns Saturday, temperatures will be seasonable, but it will be much-cooler Sunday.

WLTX

The cooler-than-normal weather will not last long. The long-range forecast indicates warmer-than-normal temperatures will return for the rest of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center is also indicating wetter-than-normal conditions for South Carolina during the same time frame.