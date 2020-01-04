COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to build into the region. Dry, pleasant weather is expected for the rest of the workweek.

Showers moved through the Midlands Tuesday. March ended with above-normal rainfall.

The Columbia airport has had above-normal rain amounts every month since November.

Tuesday the airport received 0.23" of rain. That pushed the rain total for the month to over 4 inches.

April will start off dry. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected and temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday morning will be cool. Lows will fall into the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will be sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Friday will be sunny and warm.

Pollen levels will be on the increase the next several days.

Tree pollen will return to the higher levels Thursday through Saturday.