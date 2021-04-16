Live updates: Night six of demonstrations following Daunte Wright's death, no Brooklyn Center curfew Friday

"We have decided to take a different approach," Mayor Mike Elliott said following days of unrest after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Demonstrators outside Brooklyn Center PD on night six following the death of Daunte Wright

Brooklyn Center Mayor Elliott says no citywide curfew Friday

The City of Champlin has declared a citywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

EDITOR'S NOTE: Live video may contain obscenities

8 p.m. - Demonstrators begin marching

Demonstrators outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department marched to the intersection of North Humboldt Avenue and Freeway Boulevard near an FBI building.

At Brooklyn Center Police Department tonight, most of the crowd has marched down to the intersection of Humboldt and Freeway Blvd. there’s no curfew tonight and a reduced police presence. pic.twitter.com/N8QquKUVFY — Evan Frost (@efrostee) April 17, 2021

In effort to de-escalate tension, guardsmen and law enforcement officers distanced themselves from the fence line to allow the community a chance to mourn and voice their frustration. pic.twitter.com/vivzyhR3NS — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 17, 2021

6:30 p.m. - Demonstrators outside Brooklyn Center PD

A crowd of demonstrators is gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center police department, six days after former officer Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright. A heavy law enforcement and national guard presence can be seen on the other side of the police department's perimeter fencing. Brooklyn Center Mayor Elliott earlier declared that no citywide curfew would be in effect Friday night.

5:30 p.m. - Brooklyn Center mayor: No curfew Friday night

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced that there will be no citywide curfew Friday following several nights of unrest over the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Elliott's decision marks the first time since Sunday that a curfew hasn't been enacted in the city. It also comes as protesters plan a sixth night of demonstrations in Brooklyn Center.

"We have decided to take a different approach, the curfew will be lifted in Brooklyn Center for tonight," Elliott said. "With neighboring residents and businesses in mind, we continue to ask those wishing to participate in peaceful protests and demonstration, to do so safely."

4 p.m. - Brooklyn Center mayor speaks with community leaders

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott spoke with community leaders at Brooklyn Center High School following days of unrest, after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Sunday.

3 p.m. - City of Champlin declares nightly curfews through Sunday

Following recent unrest in the City of Brooklyn Center after the killing of Daunte Wright by a former Brooklyn Center police officer, The City of Champlin has declared curfews for Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"Exceptions to this curfew will be made for those traveling to medical appointments or traveling to work, for law enforcement and emergency personnel, and for people fleeing dangerous situations," the city said in a press release.

The city says it will revisit the need for curfews beginning next Monday.