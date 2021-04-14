Live updates: Dispersal orders issued at demonstration outside Brooklyn Center PD

Officials say some people are shooting fireworks and throwing objects at law enforcement outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Officials declare demonstration outside Brooklyn Center PD 'unlawful assembly,' declare multiple dispersal orders

Brooklyn Center Mayor meets with Daunte Wright family

Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

Potter posts bond Wednesday evening

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott issues curfew from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Minneapolis, St. Paul say no citywide curfews Wednesday night

Operation Safety Net: 79 arrested following Tuesday night protest

Law enforcement officials: Some in crowd outside Brooklyn Center PD threw bottles, brick at officers in third night of unrest

EDITOR'S NOTE: Live video may contain obscenities

Wednesday, April 14

10 p.m.

A curfew is in place in Brooklyn Center as demonstrators remain outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the fourth straight night following Daunte Wright's death.

Officials declared the demonstration an "unlawful assembly" earlier in the night and issued multiple dispersal orders after reports of people in the crowd shooting fireworks and throwing objects at law enforcement.

Authorities are telling everyone to vacate the area or they will be arrested.

Curfews have also been enacted in Brooklyn Park and Champlin. All curfews will expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

9:15 p.m.

Officials have declared a demonstration outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department an "unlawful assembly" and have issued multiple dispersal orders as demonstrators gather for the fourth straight night following Daunte Wright's death.

HAPPENING NOW: Large convoy of Minnesota National Guard heading North on Highway 100 from the West Metro. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/JMfcdZNt76 — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 15, 2021

Law enforcement is telling people to vacate the area or they will be arrested.

A curfew is scheduled for the city beginning at 10 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m.

Brooklyn Park also has a curfew starting at 10 p.m., while a curfew for Champlin began at 9 p.m.

Multiple dispersal orders have been issued near the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Please leave the area now or you will be arrested. #MNOSN #OperationSafetyNet #BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/JwoCkaj5z2 — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 15, 2021

Protesters closest to the fence came prepared to be fired on with umbrellas to deflect rubber bullets and a leaf blower to blow chemical irritants back at police pic.twitter.com/O0fIREcGmt — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) April 15, 2021

8:45 p.m.

Operation Safety Net (OSN) says there are reports of some people in a crowd gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department that are shooting fireworks and throwing objects at law enforcement during a fourth night of demonstrations following Daunte Wright's death.

People are also attempting to dismantle the fence surrounding the police station, according to a tweet from OSN.

Some people in the crowd at the Brooklyn Center Police Department are now shooting fireworks at police. People continue throwing items at law enforcement and are still attempting to dismantle the fence. #MNOSN #OperationSafetyNet #BrooklynCenter — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 15, 2021

Brooklyn Center has enacted a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday that will last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Chants of Daunte Wright while confrontations continue between police and demonstrators pic.twitter.com/13wW1BFxoX — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) April 15, 2021

7:15 p.m.

Community members and activists gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the fourth straight night following Daunte Wright's death. Former officer Kim Potter, the officer who shot and killed Wright, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday. Potter posted bond Wednesday evening.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott met with members of Wright's family at a separate gathering near the scene of Wright's death.

This evening I joined Daunte Wright’s family at the vigil to pay my respects and mourn with them for their loss.



My heart goes out to his mother, father, and the rest of the family. I know you’re hurting, we’re all hurting, but we stand with you in this moment. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/dSX3HnXc9o — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 15, 2021

Brooklyn Center enacted another curfew beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 6 a.m. Thursday.

4:25 p.m.

After three nights of unrest in the Minneapolis metro area following the killing of Daunte Wright by police, the City of St. Paul said it's not enacting another curfew Wednesday.

St. Paul is joining Minneapolis in announcing no citywide curfew, but nearby Brooklyn Center extended the city's from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

St. Paul officials told residents to contact 911 for emergencies when someone's safety is at risk, and to call 651-291-111 to report suspicious activity that doesn't require an immediate response.

4 p.m.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott extended the city's curfew to Wednesday night after former officer Kim Potter was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Elliott said the curfew will go into effect at 10 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

"I share our community's anger, and sadness and shock, and my message for all who are demanding justice for him and his family is this: Your voices have been heard," Elliott said, urging residents to protest peacefully.

"Let us show the best of our community, and to the Wright family, I know there is nothing I can say or do to bring Daunte back, or ease your grief. But I promise you this: His death will not go in vain," Elliott said.

The mayor told reporters that the city needs to approach policing in "a more humane way," specifically calling out the use of tear gas as a measure to disperse protesters.

Elliott said the city's police department isn't using that tactic, adding that the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took over security operations in Brooklyn Center on Tuesday night.

"The operation that took place last night was completely under the auspices of the sheriff's department," Elliott said, but declined to comment any further.

Elliott was also pressed about media being asked to leave demonstrations Tuesday night. The mayor said his department did not ask any members of the media to leave.

"Demanding the media to leave is absolutely unequivocally unacceptable," he said.

Reggie Edwards, Brooklyn Center's acting city manager, also announced a new community crisis team, made up of local business, faith, nonprofit and government leaders. He said the team members are volunteers, and are working to try to build relationships and improve communication within the community.

Watch the press conference in the player below:

2:15 p.m.

The Washington County Attorney's Office announced a second-degree manslaughter charge against former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

The charge announced Wednesday follows Potter's arrest by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents. A second-degree manslaughter charge in Minnesota carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Potter posted bond Wednesday evening.

"Certain occupations carry an immense responsibility and none more so than a sworn police officer," said Imran Ali, Washington County's assistant criminal division chief and director of the Major Crime Unit. "With that responsibility comes a great deal of discretion and accountability. We will vigorously prosecute this case and intend to prove that Officer Potter abrogated her responsibility to protect the public when she used her firearm rather than her Taser."

2 p.m.

The City of Minneapolis will not be enacting a curfew Wednesday following three nights of unrest after a white officer shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in nearby Brooklyn Center.

The city announced that there won't be a curfew Wednesday night in a post on Twitter, asking residents to still report any suspicious activity by calling 612-673-5335.

There will not be a curfew in Minneapolis tonight, April 14.



Leave 911 open for emergencies. Call 612-673-5335 with tips about suspicious activity in Minneapolis that does not require an immediate response. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) April 14, 2021

The decision comes after Minnesota law enforcement officials reported 79 arrests following a demonstration over Daunte Wright's death Tuesday night, when Minneapolis and other metro-area cities enacted curfews. Law enforcement officials said the arrests were made over charges such as inciting riot and unlawful assembly.

1 p.m.

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Daunte Wright's family, and Rev. Al Sharpton held a press conference following the arrest of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter in the 20-year-old Black man's death.

Crump and Sharpton, who's president of the National Action Network, spoke to reporters after the civil rights nonprofit's conference Wednesday. They were joined by the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Stephon Clark and Michael Brown.

They all offered messages of support to Wright's family, and commented on the announcement that Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Sharpton said the charge is the lowest-level offense that Potter should face for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic stop Sunday.

"When you look at the fact that you're dealing with a 26-year veteran, if she didn't know in 26 years the difference in size and weight of a gun as opposed to a Taser, then how was she a veteran in policing?" he asked.

In a written statement released before the press conference, Crump also noted Potter's experience as an officer.

"A 26-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a Taser and a firearm," he wrote. "Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant."

Crump, who's also representing George Floyd's family, said that as he and Sharpton are readying to travel back to Minneapolis for an imminent verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, they're also tasked with planning Wright's funeral.

Sharpton announced that the National Action Network will pay for the funeral.

"Within 10 miles from where the trial regarding the killing of George Floyd is taking place, that a police officer would yet again kill another unarmed Black man," said Crump. "If ever there was a time in America when the police should be on their greatest behavior, their best behavior. If ever there was a time when they should use their best standard of care... it should be now, and especially in Minnesota."

11:30 a.m.

Kim Potter, the white officer who shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop, has been arrested, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The former Brooklyn Center officer, who resigned on Tuesday, is expected to face a second-degree manslaughter charge for the death of Daunte Wright, according to the BCA. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.

The BCA said that the Washington County Attorney's Office, which is handling the case, will file charges against Potter later Wednesday.

The agency said Potter will held at Hennepin County Jail.

Brooklyn Center's former Police Chief Tim Gannon, who also resigned Tuesday, said earlier this week that he believes Potter shot Wright by accident, mistaking her gun for her Taser.

Wright's family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents them, said they don't believe it was an accident. Crump noted that Potter was a 26-year veteran on the police force, and even trained other officers.

He responded to the charging decision in a statement Wednesday, saying it isn't enough.

"While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back," Crump wrote. "This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force."

An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, the BCA said.

11 a.m.

Minnesota's Operation Safety Net says 79 people were arrested Tuesday night following a protest in Brooklyn Center over the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer. Overnight, OSN initially said about 60 people were arrested.

Minnesota State Patrol made 73 arrests, the Minneapolis Police Department made five arrests, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office made one arrest.

OSN says the charges varied, but included things like inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

A curfew was in effect for Brooklyn Center from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Arrests broken down by agency:



Minnesota State Patrol: 73

Minneapolis Police Dept.: 5

Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office: 1 — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 14, 2021

12 a.m.

Law enforcement officials with Operation Safety Net said during an early morning press conference that bricks and cans were among the objects thrown at police officers during the third night of protests at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, after an officer shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.