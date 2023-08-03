The US Attorney’s Office charged MPD Sgt. Enis Jevric with second-degree murder for killing 27-year-old An’Twan Gilmore in 2021.

WASHINGTON — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a DC Police sergeant, more than a year-and-a-half ago, are thankful his shooter has now finally been charged in connection to the case.

On Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced 41-year-old Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Enis Jevric has been charged with second-degree murder, amongst other charges, for shooting and killing 27-year-old Northeast D.C. resident An’Twan Gilmore.

He now faces life in prison.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gilmore’s cousin, LaShunna Gilmore, said it still hurts to watch the body worn camera video of the shooting.

“That was the most vile and disgusting act that we could’ve ever seen,” she said.

The family’s attorney, Brian McDaniel, said while it took a year-and-a-half to charge Jevric in this case, they were happy to see the officer be held accountable for his actions.

“The family has remained silent, which underscores there was an intentional effort, a desire to allow the chief of police to allow the United States Attorney, and their staff, to complete the investigation,” he said.

In a statement, Tuesday, United States Attorney Matthew Graves said Jevric used excessive force on Gilmore.

“We have found that most officers use force only when necessary,” he said. “In these investigations, we follow the evidence and the law. In the overwhelming majority of these cases, criminal charges would not be appropriate. But when an officer willfully disregards the safety of a citizen he is sworn to protect, he violates the trust placed in him by virtue of his badge. Today’s indictment reinforces that we will hold officers who commit civil rights violations accountable.”

WUSA9 reached out to both the DC Police Union and an attorney, that federal records show, represented Jevric through late last year. We have yet to hear back from either party.

MPD said Jevric remains on administrative leave with pay.

“In the indictment, the officer has been charged with a federal civil rights violation and second-degree murder,” an MPD statement reads. “We are confident that the subsequent criminal proceedings will be deliberated fairly, and do recognize this is a difficult matter for everyone involved.”

LaShunna Gilmore had a message for Jevric at Wednesday’s press conference.

“I hope that you learn to be a better person,” she said.