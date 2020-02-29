WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are looking for two people, a 17-year-old teen girl, and a 16-month-old toddler boy, who both were last seen in Southeast on Thursday.

Police said on Twitter that Habeebah Childs, 17, and Amir Childs, 16-months, were last seen in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, SE, around 7:30 a.m. The relationship between the two is that they are mother and child.

Habeebah Childs in black, with a dark complexion, and is 5-foot, 4-inches tall. She ways around 210 pounds. Habeebah also has black hair and brown eyes.

Amir Childs is black, with a light brown complexion. He is 21-inches tall and ways 18 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, a gray hat and red shoes.

If you have seen Amir or Habeebah, please contact D.C. Police at 202-727-9099.

