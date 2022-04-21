"If your car is parked on a DC street with tickets and violations sooner or later we will find you," the department announced to nervous drivers everywhere.

WASHINGTON — Just days after a D.C. local spotted a car with $10,000 worth of tickets, a new announcement from the District's Department of Public works makes that sum look like chump change.

The department tweeted an especially ominous message on Wednesday, alerting all drivers to one simple fact: you can run, but you can't hide.

"Daily DPW tickets vehicles and boots and tows vehicles with three or more outstanding tickets," they posted, adding the fact that they've even found one car with $70,000 worth of tickets.

"If your car is parked on a DC street w/ tickets and violations sooner or later we will find you," they assured.

The department shared on its website that the most common types of violations are expired meters, parking longer than allowed in a Residential Permit Parking neighborhood, morning and afternoon rush hour and expired tags.

On Sunday, D.C. resident Jeffrey Pincus was walking to his local grocery store in Navy Yard when he noticed something out of the ordinary: a car parked right in the middle of the sidewalk.

As people walked around the obstacle, Pincus took a few moments to snap a picture of the D.C. car’s license plates on his phone. He then went home and entered the license plate information into the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ticketing website.

The D.C. DMV showed there were 50 citations attached to the license plate totaling more than $10,400 worth of fines.