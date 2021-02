Chester County Sheriffs said around 1:15 a.m. Sunday deputies located a deceased person in the wooded area off of Woods Road in Chester.

CHESTER, S.C. — One person was found in a wooded area dead early Sunday morning according to Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Chester County Sheriffs said around 1:15 a.m Sunday deputies located a deceased person in the wooded area off of Woods Road in Chester.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been released at this time.